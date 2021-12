Boris Johnson 'not fit for office', says Starmer

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said Boris Johnson is "not fit for office" but doubted the prime minister would resign.

Sir Keir also questioned whether government ministers were "prepared" to "have to defend the indefensible".

Report by Lewisl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn