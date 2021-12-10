Autism Found in 1 in 44 Children in the United States, Study Suggests

New data shows an increasing amount of children in the United States are being diagnosed with Autism.

Analyzing data conducted in 2018, researchers with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that 1 in 44 8-year-olds in America were diagnosed as autistic.

Cases of autism have steadily risen in the United States for many years.

Experts say the rise in cases can be attributed to the nation's increased awareness of the condition.

Researchers found American children were 50% more likely to be diagnosed as autistic by the age of 4 in 2018 than in 2014.

There is some progress being made and the earlier kids get identified, the earlier they can access services that they might need to improve their developmental outcome.

, Kelly Shaw, researcher, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, via NBC News.

Research shows rates of autism appear to be greater in densely-packed urban neighborhoods.

Experts say these new estimates may be the closest in mirroring the actual rate of autism in the children of America.

The study was based on information collected from communities in 11 states in the U.S.