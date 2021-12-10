Michael Nesmith, Monkees Singer-Songwriter, Dead at 78

Nesmith's family made the announcement on Dec.

10.

With Infinite Love we announce that Michael Nesmith has passed away this morning in his home, surrounded by family, peacefully and of natural causes, Michael Nesmith's family, via statement to 'Rolling Stone'.

Songs Nesmith wrote for the Monkees include "Circle Sky," "Listen to the Band" and "The Girl I Knew Somewhere.".

In the '70s, Nesmith formed the First National Band and started recording country-rock music.

In 2012, he rejoined the Monkees.

He and the now-sole survivor of the group, Micky Dolenz, played their last show in November of this year at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles.

Nesmith's manager, Andrew Sandoval, took to Twitter to pay his respects.

It is with deep sadness that I mark the passing of Michael Nesmith.

We shared many travels and projects together over the course of 30 years, which culminated in a Monkees farewell tour that wrapped up only a few weeks ago, Andrew Sandoval, Michael Nesmith's manager, via Twitter.

That tour was a true blessing for so many.

And in the end I know that Michael was at peace with his legacy which included songwriting, producing, acting, direction & so many innovative ideas and concepts, Andrew Sandoval, Michael Nesmith's manager, via Twitter