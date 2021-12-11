Marie Osmond Shares Some Much-Needed Holiday Joy with a New Album, Movie, and Christmas Tour

With a career spanning five decades and counting, entertainment icon Marie Osmond is dazzling us once again with a new album, Unexpected .

The star showcases her 20 years of opera training while accompanied by the Prague Symphony Orchestra on the 17-track record out December 10th.

The mama of 8 is now an empty nester and is ready to hit the road again.

Her tour, A Symphonic Christmas, includes special guests David Osmond and Daniel Emmet.

Osmond kicks off the season next month with the soprano singing festive favorites, her hit singles, and songs from her latest album.

If that wasn't enough holiday cheer, the triple threat is also starring in the Lifetime movie A Fiancé for Christmas , premiering December 9th.

We caught up with the ageless beauty remotely from her home in Utah to get the scoop on everything she's up to, as well as her holiday plans, long-running career, her tips for success, balancing it all, and looking fabulous doing it.