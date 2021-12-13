Bentley Night Vision - Finding Rudolph

After receiving an urgent message from a VVIP customer at the North Pole, Bentley has deployed a Bentayga equipped with its suite of Driver Assistance Systems to track down a very special missing reindeer.

The customer in question is no stranger to Bentley, having been in touch 12 months ago to source a more luxurious alternative to out-of-date sleigh in the form of the Reindeer Eight – a customised Flying Spur V8.

This year, the customer has been troubled by the absence of a vital member of his team - one tasked with plotting and navigating a global grand tour of exceptional scale (some 41 million miles in just one night) through the apparent power of a shiny red nose.

Fortunately, Bentley customers have foreseen the situation, with nearly two thirds of Bentayga orders including sophisticated technology known as ADAS – Advanced Deer Alert System.

A key feature of ADAS is Night Vision, which will be a crucial tool to locate the nasally-significant animal in time for Christmas.