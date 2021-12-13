Credit: In The Know Wibbitz

Stuffed apple recipes from TikTok that are beyond delicious

Here are five stuffed apple recipes that are delicious to the core.1.

Cinnamon roll stuffed apples - scoop out the apple’s center, brush the insides with butter and add a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar.1.

Cinnamon roll stuffed apples - scoop out the apple’s center, brush the insides with butter and add a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar.Place a cinnamon roll in the center of the apple then bake for 30-35 minutes at 350F.

Drizzle on icing before serving.2.

Cinnamon oat stuffed apples - cut off the top of an apple and carving out the middle to form a bowl.2.

Cinnamon oat stuffed apples - cut off the top of an apple and carving out the middle to form a bowl.stuff the apple with a mix of chopped pecans, rolled oats, cinnamon, salt, nutmeg, coconut oil, maple syrup, and honey.stuff the apple with a mix of chopped pecans, rolled oats, cinnamon, salt, nutmeg, coconut oil, maple syrup, and honey.Bake them in the oven at 350F for 30 minutes or until the apple is tender.3.

Cheesecake stuffed apples - brush the insides of the hollowed apples with a mixture of melted butter, brown sugar, and cinnamon.bake them for 20 minutes at 400F before stuffing them with beaten cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla.Bake for 10 more minutes, and garnish with a sprinkle of cinnamon and crushed graham crackers before serving.4.

Ginger chai stuffed apples - combine rolled oats, chopped pecans and walnuts, cinnamon, masala chai tea powder, ginger, salt, sugar, and butter in a bowl.4.

Ginger chai stuffed apples - combine rolled oats, chopped pecans and walnuts, cinnamon, masala chai tea powder, ginger, salt, sugar, and butter in a bowl.add the mix to the cored apples before baking them at 350F for 30 minutes .5.

Cranberry pecan stuffed apples - fill cored apples with a mixture of oatmeal, ground cinnamon, and maple syrup.5.

Cranberry pecan stuffed apples - fill cored apples with a mixture of oatmeal, ground cinnamon, and maple syrup.Bake for 35 minutes at 400F, then top with chopped pecans and cranberries