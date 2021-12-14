All American Homecoming Season 1

All American Homecoming Season 1 Trailer HD - The young adult sports drama is set against the backdrop of the HBCU experience.

It follows a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills and an elite baseball player from Chicago as they contend with the high stakes of college sports, while also navigating the highs, lows and sexiness of unsupervised early adulthood at a prestigious Historically Black College.

The planted spinoff sees Geffri Maya reprise her role as Simone Hicks.

Peyton Alex Smith, Kelly Jenrette, Cory Hardrict, Sylvester Powell, Netta Walker and Camille Hyde also star.

» Watch All American: Homecoming Mondays at 9:00pm on The CW » Starring: Geffri Maya