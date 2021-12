Priyanka,Kangana,Kareena,Raveena Celebs Wish Harnaaz Sandhu For Her Glorious Win|Miss Universe 2021

LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu, representing India is the new Miss Universe 2021!

The 21-year-old model and actress made India proud.

Celebs took to their social media to congratulate the model.

Have a look.