Gen Rawat chopper crash: Group Capt Varun Singh remains critical but stable, says IAF |Oneindia News

The Indian Air force has informed that the condition of Group Captain Varun Singh remains critical but stable.

He is the lone survivor of the tragic Air Force helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 other personnel.

