Prince Andrew Attempts to Dismiss Virginia Giuffre’s Abuse Complaint Arguing She Was Old Enough to Consent Under New York Law
Prince Andrew Attempts to Dismiss Virginia Giuffre’s Abuse Complaint Arguing She Was Old Enough to Consent Under New York Law

Prince Andrew’s lawyer is arguing that Virginia Giuffre’s case is compromised because she was 17 and over the age of consent in New York when the alleged sexual activity took place.

Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.