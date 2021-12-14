Credit: In The Know Wibbitz

Here are 10 of the top TikTok cooking trends of 2021.1.

Baked feta - TikTok’s viral baked feta has it all.

Plus, all you need to make it is a block of feta, pasta, and seasonings.2.

Watermelon with mustard - This watermelon with mustard snack got mixed reviews from TikTokers, but you have to give it credit for creativity.3.

Pasta chips - If you love pasta so much you wish it came in snack form, pasta chips are worth a try.4.

Tea bombs - Tea bombs have to be one of TikTok’s most beautiful food and beverage trends of the year.5.

Tortilla folding hack - This mind blowingly simple tortilla-folding hack ensures you get the perfect ratio of ingredients in every bite!.6.

Baked oats - Baked oats make a great breakfast or dessert and are infinitely customizable!.7.

Salmon rice bowl - this salmon rice bowl transforms boring old leftover salmon into an exciting new meal.8.

Twisted bacon - This viral TikTok recipe puts a literal twist on traditional bacon!.9.

Ricotta toast - The toast trend of 2021 was ricotta toast, and for good reason.10.

Sushi bake - Sushi meets casserole in this creative dish, which is made by layering seafood, rice, and mayonnaise in a baking dish