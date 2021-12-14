Here are 10 of the top TikTok cooking trends of 2021.1.
Baked feta - TikTok’s viral baked feta has it all.
Plus, all you need to make it is a block of feta, pasta, and seasonings.2.
Watermelon with mustard - This watermelon with mustard snack got mixed reviews from TikTokers, but you have to give it credit for creativity.3.
Pasta chips - If you love pasta so much you wish it came in snack form, pasta chips are worth a try.4.
Tea bombs - Tea bombs have to be one of TikTok’s most beautiful food and beverage trends of the year.4.
Tortilla folding hack - This mind blowingly simple tortilla-folding hack ensures you get the perfect ratio of ingredients in every bite!.6.
Baked oats - Baked oats make a great breakfast or dessert and are infinitely customizable!.7.
Salmon rice bowl - this salmon rice bowl transforms boring old leftover salmon into an exciting new meal.8.
Twisted bacon - This viral TikTok recipe puts a literal twist on traditional bacon!.9.
Ricotta toast - The toast trend of 2021 was ricotta toast, and for good reason.10.
Sushi bake - Sushi meets casserole in this creative dish, which is made by layering seafood, rice, and mayonnaise in a baking dish