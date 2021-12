Vijay Diwas: Rajnath Singh's gesture wins internet | 50 years of 1971 war | Oneindia News

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday paid respect to the wife of a 1971 war veteran by touching her feet.

The internet lauded what they called Singh's heart winning gesture.

50 years of the 1971 war is being marked on 16th December.

Watch the video to know more.

#VijayDiwas #IndoPakWar1971 #Bangladesh