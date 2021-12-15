Kylie Jenner attends low-key baby shower thrown by sister Khloe Kardashian

Pregnant star Kylie Jenner - who is expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott - enjoyed a low-key baby shower with her family and some close friends at Khloe Kardashian's new house over the weekend.
Pregnant star Kylie Jenner - who is expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott - enjoyed a low-key baby shower with her family and some close friends at Khloe Kardashian's new house over the weekend.
The makeup mogul is expecting her second baby with embattled rapper Travis Scott.
Kylie Jenner is about to become mommy x2, but not before doing a little celebrating with her closest friends and family before the..