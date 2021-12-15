Kylie Jenner attends low-key baby shower thrown by sister Khloe Kardashian
Kylie Jenner attends low-key baby shower thrown by sister Khloe Kardashian

Pregnant star Kylie Jenner - who is expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott - enjoyed a low-key baby shower with her family and some close friends at Khloe Kardashian's new house over the weekend.