Lakhimpur Kheri: Ajay Mishra roughs up reporter for asking questions about son | Oneindia News

Union Minister Ajay Mishra is seen in a video abusing journalists and roughing up a reporter who asked about a probe report that recommends new charges against his son Ashish Mishra.

Mishra is under increasing pressure to quit after his son Ashish Mishra allegedly ran over farmers at UP's Lakhimpur Kheri in October.

