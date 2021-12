A new way to help young people with their mental health | Tom Osborn

TED Fellow Tom Osborn wants more young people to have access to the mental health support they need.

With the Shamiri Institute, he and his team are training 18- to 22-year-olds to deliver evidence-based mental health care to their peers in Kenya -- which has only two clinicians for every million people.

Hear how their community-first, youth-oriented model could become a template to help kids across the world lead successful, independent lives.