Controversy over EC meet with PMO, oppn says breach of protocol | Oneindia News

A meeting between the full Election Commission and the PMO has raised questions on breach of protocol.

The Indian Express had reported that CEC Sushil Chandra and the two Election Commissioners joined an online “interaction” called by the Prime Minister’s Office on November 16 despite reservations.

