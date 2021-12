Notre-Dame On Fire Movie

Notre-Dame On Fire Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: NOTRE DAME ON FIRE offers a blow-by-blow recreation of the gripping events that took place on April 15, 2019, when the cathedral suffered the biggest blaze in its history.

The film retraces how heroic men and women put their lives on the line to accomplish an awe-inspiring rescue.

A film by Jean-Jacques Annaud, with Samuel Labarthe, Jean-Paul Bordes, Mikael Chirinian, Jérémie Laheurte, Chloé Jouannet and Pierre Lottin