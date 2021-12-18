Skip to main content
Saturday, December 18, 2021

Wake Up Weather

16 WAPT's Chief Meteorologist David Hartman has the latest forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.

Yeah, a warm and humid Saturday.

Therecould be a isolated light shower in themorning, but the best chance of showerswill be from mid afternoon through theevening time, and then we'll start toturn.

Cooler clears off for Sundaycooler temperatures to start the weekand temperatures gradually warm up.

And,yes, it still does look like ChristmasEve.

Christmas weekend will be wellabove average, with warm temperatures,but sunny weather,yeah.

