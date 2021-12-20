Aadhaar-Voter ID card link: Why did Election Commission seek it? | Oneindia News

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Election Laws Amendement Bill 2021 to link voter ID cards with Aadhaar.
Such a Bill has been demanded by the Election Commission since 2015 to put an end to duplicate voter ID cards.
#LokSabha #Aadhaar #VoterID
The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Election Laws Amendement Bill 2021 to link voter ID cards with Aadhaar.
Such a Bill has been demanded by the Election Commission since 2015 to put an end to duplicate voter ID cards.
#LokSabha #Aadhaar #VoterID
Earlier, in 2015, the Election Commission had tried to Link Voter ID with Aadhaar but could not take it forward due to breach of..