This Day in History: Elvis Presley Is Drafted

December 20, 1957.

Elvis received his draft notice at his mansion, Graceland, in Memphis, TN.

Despite outcry from his fans, he was sworn in as an army private on March 24, 1958.

The King of Rock and Roll took one emergency leave to visit his mother before her death.

He was then shipped to Europe to join Company D, 32nd Tank Battalion, 3rd Armor Division for the next 18 months.

While overseas, Elvis met 14-year-old Priscilla Beaulieu during a party at his off-base residence.

They would marry when Priscilla was 21.

Elvis was considered a role model for not attempting to avoid the draft.

He was discharged on March 2, 1960