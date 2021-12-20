'Hades' Becomes First Video Game To Win Hugo Award

'Hades' Becomes First Video Game, To Win Hugo Award.

Take the time to understand each other.

Take the time to understand each other.

Take the time to understand each other.

Wish I could have attended the #HugoAwards in person.

, Greg Kasavin, Supergiant Games Creative Director, via Twitter.

I wasn't able to make an acceptance speech there on behalf of the team though did have a few words here.

, Greg Kasavin, Supergiant Games Creative Director, via Twitter.

I'm grateful that the awards are recognizing work in this category, much less the work we did!, Greg Kasavin, Supergiant Games Creative Director, via Twitter.

Take the time to understand each other, Rumi.

Take the time to understand each other, Rumi.

Take the time to understand each other.

Take the time to understand each other.

Take the time to understand each other.

Take the time to understand each other.

Take the time to understand each other.

Take the time to understand each other.

Take the time to understand each other.

Take the time to understand each other