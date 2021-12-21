Jaguar UK recounts a year of heritage, innovation and progress

2021 was a year that celebrated the peerless heritage, innovative present and sustainable luxury future of Jaguar; full of exciting new model releases, trailblazing brand partnerships and motorsport victories at the highest level.

The year began with the first completed F-TYPE Heritage Edition models hitting the road, featuring a specially curated commemorative specification: 1960’s inspired Sherwood Green paintwork and Caraway and Ebony leather interior, the exclusive limited-run Jaguar features unique details inspired by the iconic E-type and celebrates 60 years of sportscar lineage.

Shortly after, Jaguar UK welcomed the ‘E-type 60’ collection, inspired by the two E-types that first introduced this legendary sportscar to the world at the Geneva Motor Show: the Opalescent Gunmetal Grey coupé ‘9600 HP’, driven ‘flat out’ by Bob Berry to make the launch itself, and the British Racing Green roadster ’77 RW’, driven by Norman Dewis who was told to ‘drop everything’ to get to Geneva the next day.

The E-type 60 Collection cars are sold as a pair.

Bringing its story back to the present, Jaguar launched its new Jaguar F-PACE and ‘Hard to Forget’ campaign with DJ and producer MK.

MK’s collaboration film was the first in a series from artists and renowned personalities from music and entertainment to photography and fashion.

MK provided the soundtrack for, the ‘Hard to Forget’ series with exclusive new track Lies featuring Raphaella, released in January 2021.

Hot on the heels of the new, improved F-PACE, Jaguar brought new life to its F-PACE SVR, XF saloon and Sportbrake and E-PACE models giving the full portfolio significant updates both inside and out.

Advanced new technologies, sharp styling and new plug-in hybrid and mild hybrid engines were launched.