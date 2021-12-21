Credit: In The Know Wibbitz

Who has Jacob Elordi dated? There's allegedly a long list of stars

Australian actor Jacob Elordi has been spotted with some of Gen Z's most famous women.The 24-year-old actor is best known for his work on HBO's teen drama Euphoria and Netflix's 2017 teen romance and hit trilogy The Kissing Booth.Although he doesn't forfeit many details about his love life, Elordi has been romantically linked to several Hollywood stars.

Here's his relationship timeline.Elordi and Joey King dated after meeting on the set of The Kissing Booth in 2017.

The couple split in 2018 and King removed all of Elordi's photos from her Instagram.In 2019, rumors circulated that Elordi and his Euphoria co-star Zendaya were romantically linked.

Paparazzi photos of them on dates together leaked.Elordi was spotted holding hands with the model, actress and daughter of Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber in Sept.

2020.The couple broke up in Nov.

2021.

Gerber also removed photos of Elordi from her Instagram following their split.In Dec.

2021, Elordi was pictured with influencer and Dancing With the Stars alumni Olivia Jade