Having Trouble Finding a COVID-19 Test in the United States? You're Not Alone

CNN reports citizens of the United States face a troubling issue as the Omicron variant quickly spreads across the country.

They can't find a COVID-19 test.

As Christmas nears, Americans face long lines and a lack of inventory.

Compounding this issue, large retailers have begun rationing at-home COVID-19 test kits.

According to CNN, Walgreens and CVS Health are limiting customers to two test kits per purchase.

Experts say they expect demand for COVID-19 testing to skyrocket.

We are going to see this big surge nationwide.

, Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research University of Minnesota, via CNN.

We are going to see all 50 states in the soup about the same time.

, Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research University of Minnesota, via CNN.

Though President Biden has announced plans to send out 500 million tests in January 2022, the surge is happening now.

We've seen, with the tremendous spread of Omicron, a big surge in demand for testing, and we've got to keep up.

, Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General, via CNN.

, Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General, via CNN