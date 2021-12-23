BUTTERFLIES... Movie

BUTTERFLIES... Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: An ensemble cast, involving a group of high schoolers, who are forced to come to terms with each other’s baggage.

On a long-cold Friday winter night, their paths cross at a party.

Starring Sara Catt Bellamy, Savannah Meaike, Michell Redman, Christian Rayce, Alex Lecca, Kennedy Porter, Jordy Tulleners, Josh Lyndon, Ebin Anthony, Carter Skyers, Kyle Simsek, Molly Ann Grotha.

Directed by Kevin Stevenson.

Butterflies... will be released on September 29, 2022.