A JOURNAL FOR JORDAN Movie - Faith

A JOURNAL FOR JORDAN Movie - Faith - Plot Synopsis: Directed by Denzel Washington and starring Michael B.

Jordan with a screenplay by Virgil Williams, A JOURNAL FOR JORDAN is based on the true story of First Sergeant Charles Monroe King (Jordan), a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son.

Back at home, senior New York Times editor Dana Canedy (Chanté Adams) revisits the story of her unlikely, life-altering relationship with King and his enduring devotion to her and their child.

A sweeping account of a once-in-a-lifetime love, the film is a powerful reminder of the importance of family.

Directed by: Denzel Washington Screenplay by: Virgil Williams Based on the book by: Dana Canedy Produced by: Todd Black Denzel Washington Michael B.

Jordan Jason Blumenthal Steve Tisch Executive Producers: Molly Allen David Bloomfield Aaron L.

Gilbert Jason Cloth Richard McConnell Cast: Michael B.

Jordan Chanté Adams Jalon Christian