LOLA AND THE SEA Movie Clip - You're in serious trouble - Plot synopsis: Lola (Mya Bollaers) lives in the city with her best friend Samir (Sami Outalbali, Sex Education) studying for her diploma as a veterinary assistant.

Emboldened by her life changing transition and support of her mother she has the world at her feet with no plans of looking back.

When Lola receives the news that her mother has suddenly passed away, she returns home for the funeral and to face her estranged father, Phillipe (Benoît Magimel, The Piano Teacher).

Driven together by the common goal to fulfil her mother’s last wishes, Lola and Phillipe reluctantly embark on a journey to the North Sea.

Forced to spend time alone together, Phillipe begins to accept his daughter for the first time.

Introducing Magritte Awards (Belgium’s Oscar Awards) Most Promising Actress winner Mya Bollaers in her debut role.

LOLA AND THE SEA is a tender exploration of family relationships and identity, featuring music from Culture Club, Antony and the Johnsons and Four Non Blondes.

Music: Albé - 100 Degrees