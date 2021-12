Priyanka Gandhi’s children’s social media accounts not hacked says government sources| Oneindia News

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had recently leveled acquisitions that the government has hacked the Instagram accounts of her children, prompting the center to order an inquiry into the matter.

According to sources, the initial investigation by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team suggested that the accounts of Priyanka’s children Miraya Vadra and Raihan Vadra were not hacked.

#PriyankaGandhi #Congress #Instagam