Ranveer Deepika's PDA 83 Premiere,Sushmita Rohman Breakup, Kangana Visits Police Station|Top 10 News

Kangana Ranaut's angry post after she records her statement to Mumbai police today, Sushmita Sen announces breakup with Rohman Shawl, Ranveer Singh's 83 grand premiere.

Check out the Top 10 News In Bollywood Now's Daily Wrap.