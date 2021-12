Bangladesh: 32 people killed, 100 injured as a ferry carrying 500 catches fire | Oneindia News

According to the Bangladesh police, at least 32 people were killed when a ferry caught fire early on Friday morning in the southern part of the country.

The incident took place in the rural town of Jhalokathi, 250 kilometers south of the capital Dhaka.

