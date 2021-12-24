5 Habits to Living a Longer, Healthier Life

5 Habits to Living, a Longer, Healthier Life.

Lifehack recently offered readers a list of habits to increase longevity and live longer, healthier lives.

, Here are 5 things they recommend:.

1.

Don't skip a good night's sleep, Poor sleep increases people's risk of obesity, heart disease, accidents and dementia.

.

Lifehack recommends going to sleep when you are tired and waking up without an alarm to determine roughly how much sleep you need.

.

2.

Don't forget your fiber, Fiber is linked to a reduced risk of bowel cancer and plays an important role in cardiovascular health.

.

Lifehack suggests incorporating 30 grams of fiber into your diet daily.

.

3.

Develop a healthy diet, Incorporating whole grains, vegetables, fruits, fermented foods and omega-3 into your diet can reduce your risk of chronic inflammation, cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and dementia.

.

3.

Develop a healthy diet, Incorporating whole grains, vegetables, fruits, fermented foods and omega-3 into your diet can reduce your risk of chronic inflammation, cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and dementia.

.

3.

Develop a healthy diet, Incorporating whole grains, vegetables, fruits, fermented foods and omega-3 into your diet can reduce your risk of chronic inflammation, cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and dementia.

.

4.

Stay physically active, According to Lifehack, physically active people have a 30 to 35% lower risk of dying from any cause.

.

Regular exercise can reduce your risk of high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and cancer.

.

5.

Minimize stress.

, Chronic stress, which reportedly affects 25% of the population, is associated with weight gain and chronic inflammation.

.

Chronic stress has also been associated with an increased rate of cancer and neuropsychiatric disorders such as anxiety and depression.