Crazy New Year’s Eve Traditions That May Bring You Good Luck

We could all use some extra luck and good fortune in the upcoming year, so let's adopt New Year’s traditions from around the world that will bring us good juju!
Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
We could all use some extra luck and good fortune in the upcoming year, so let's adopt New Year’s traditions from around the world that will bring us good juju!
Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
New Year's Traditions , From Around the World.
Ecuador.
Ecuadorians burn away
past bad luck and scare..