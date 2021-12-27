'World's moral compass': Tributes pour in for Desmond Tutu who died aged 90

The 1984 Nobel Peace Prize winner, human rights activist, and the first Black Archbishop of Johannesburg was an uncompromising foe of the apartheid in South Africa.
[RFI] South African anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu, described as the country's moral compass, died on Sunday aged 90, President..
