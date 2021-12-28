'Most serious damage to wildlife', at least 5,200 cranes killed by bird flu in Israel

In addition to the 5,200 dead, another 10,000 are believed to be infected, according to Ohad Hatsofe, a specialist at the Israel Nature and Parks Authority.
'This is the worst blow to wildlife in the country's history,' Environment Minister Tamar Zandberg tweeted.