Stop Making These ‘Health’ Resolutions , if You Want To Thrive in 2022.

2021 is finally coming to an end.

As we imagine the future that awaits us in 2022, it's tempting to set unrealistic expectations for ourselves.

Avoiding these never-gonna-happen resolutions could save you heartache:.

Stop Eating Sugar?

Yeah, Right.

Completely cutting sugar out of your diet is a lofty and often unattainable goal.

According to Lifehacker, balancing health and allowing yourself a sweet treat now and then could improve your life.

Losing Weight.

Even though losing weight can support a healthier life, obsessing over that number on your scale might be crushing your progress.

Experts say take a thoughtful approach.

Don't only focus on how much you weigh.

Be nice to yourself and your body, eat plenty of fiber, and don't skimp on the veggies.

Last Year's Resolutions.

If last year's resolutions didn't pan out, maybe it's time to try something different.

Take it one step at a time.

Don't make wishes.

Make a plan.

Happy New Year!