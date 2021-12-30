Daily Tarot Card Reading: Know the difference between destiny and free will? | Oneindia News

Understanding the distinction between fate and free will is essential for making smart judgments.

Between the two, life is a delicate balancing act.

Chances come your way, and it's up to you to take them or not.

Fate is your predetermined fate; nevertheless, it is up to you to make the best of it.

