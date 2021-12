Petrol prices slashed by 25 rupees by Jharkhand government for two-wheeler owners | Oneindia News

In an attempt to ease the pressure of the high fuel prices on the common people, especially those who belong to the poor category of the society, the Jharkhand government decided to slash the prices of petrol by 25 rupees to the people who hold a ration card and are in possession on a two-wheeler.

