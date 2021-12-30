Tesla Recalls Nearly Half a Million Cars Due to Safety Issues

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirmed the recalls on Dec.

30.

Both the Tesla Model S and Model 3 sedans, years 2014 through 2021, are included.

Close to 475,000 cars are affected by the recall.

The issue plaguing the Model 3 has to do with the vehicle's rear camera.

[With the Model 3 sedans], the rearview camera cable harness may be damaged by the opening and closing of the trunk lid, , NHTSA, via Reuters.

... preventing the rearview camera image from displaying, NHTSA, via Reuters.

More than 2,000 warranty claims have been filed in connection to the issue.

According to Tesla data, over 600 field reports have been initiated.

For the Model S.

The vehicle apparently has a safety issue related to the front hood.

The issue has reportedly led to a number of accidents.

[Model S front hoods can open] without warning and obstruct the driver’s visibility, increasing the risk of a crash, Tesla, via Reuters.

While Tesla shares tumbled nearly three percent in response to the news.

Stocks quickly rebounded throughout the day, trading at more than $1,088.

Tesla has yet to comment on the recalls