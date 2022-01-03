Holiday Travel Woes Continue as Thousands of Flights Canceled or Delayed

Holiday Travel Woes , Continue as Thousands of Flights , Canceled or Delayed.

ABC reports that many holiday travelers are facing cancelations and delays as a result of winter storms combined with the ongoing pandemic.

.

According to FlightAware, over 1,900 domestic U.S. flights and more than 3,300 international flights were grounded as of January 3.

On January 2, over 2,700 U.S. flights and more than 4,400 worldwide were canceled.

.

Similarly, ABC reports that on New Year's Day, over 4,700 flights were canceled worldwide.

.

Now, a winter storm is expected to dump as much as 10 inches of snow on central Maryland, northern Virginia and the District of Columbia.

.

On January 1, another winter storm struck the Midwest causing about 25% of all flights at O'Hare Airport to be canceled the next day.

.

On January 1, another winter storm struck the Midwest causing about 25% of all flights at O'Hare Airport to be canceled the next day.

.

According to ABC, Denver's airport also faced significant disruptions.

.

In Michigan, the authority that runs Detroit International Airport said that crews were struggling to remove snow and keep the airfield operating.

.

Meanwhile, pandemic-fueled staffing shortages led to cancelations and delays in Atlanta and Hawaii.

.

Meanwhile, pandemic-fueled staffing shortages led to cancelations and delays in Atlanta and Hawaii.

.

ABC reports that airlines are taking steps to reduce cancelations and delays.

.

United has reportedly offered its pilots triple pay or more for picking up open flights through January.