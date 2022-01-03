Majority of Americans Think Democracy Is in Crisis, New Poll Find

According to an NPR News / IPSOS poll released on Jan.

3.

More than six in ten Americans believe that American democracy is "in crisis and at risk of failing.".

The poll shows that nearly two-thirds of Republican respondents believe that "voter fraud helped Joe Biden win the 2020 election.".

The claim of voter fraud has been proven to be false on a number of occasions since the 2020 election.

There is really a sort of dual reality through which partisans are approaching not only what happened a year ago on Jan.

6, , Mallory Newall, Ipsos VP, NPR News.

But also generally with our presidential election and our democracy, Mallory Newall, Ipsos VP, NPR News.

Less than half of the Republicans who were polled expressed willingness to accept the results of the election.

It is Republicans that are driving this belief that there was major fraudulent voting and it changed the results in the election, Mallory Newall, Ipsos VP, NPR News.

70 percent of all of those polled think that the United States is at risk of failing.

Republicans and Democrats are divided over how to even describe the events of Jan.

6.

With Republicans accusing Democrats of wanting too many changes to the nation too quickly.

They want to change it to something else.

We don't want it changed, Stephen Weber, Republican From Woonsocket, RI, NPR News.

Democrats accuse Republicans of jumping "on board" with former President Donald Trump's false claims the election was stolen.

When Trump first came out with his 'big lie,' it just never occurred to me that so many Republicans would jump on board, Susan Leonard, Democrat From Lyme, NH, NPR News.

It's like a group mental illness has hit these people.

I cannot believe this is happening in our country.

I'm scared, I really am, Susan Leonard, Democrat From Lyme, NH, NPR News