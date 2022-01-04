‘You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you’: Tristan Thompson apologises to Khloe Kardashian after
Tristan Thompson has told his ex Khloe Kardashian he is "incredibly sorry" for all the "heartache and humiliation" he has caused her, after a paternity test result revealed he has fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.