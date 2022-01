Indian-origin British Sikh army officer Harpreet Chandi treks solo to South Pole | Oneindia News

An officer of the British Sikh Army who is was Indian-origin became the first woman of colour to trek solo to the South Pole.

Captain Harpreet Chandi, also known as Pole Preet, is a physiotherapist.

#HarpreetChandi #PolePreet #SouthPole