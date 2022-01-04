Washington Football Team To Reveal New Name on February 2

Washington Football Team , To Reveal New Name on February 2.

Team president Jason Wright made the announcement on Jan.

Team president Jason Wright made the announcement on Jan.

We are confident that this identity is one that our team and our fans across D.C., Maryland, Virginia and beyond can rally behind for another 90 years and more as we continue to cheer on the Burgundy & Gold in this next chapter, Jason wright, team president, via statement.

The team has been without a name since retiring their previous one over a year ago because it was seen as racist toward Native Americans.

The team revealed some potential names in August, .

Including Commanders, Armada, Defenders, Brigade, Redhogs and more.

But one popular choice, Redwolves, has been ruled out due to trademark issues.

But one popular choice, Redwolves, has been ruled out due to trademark issues.

The prospect of years of litigation wasn't something that we wanted you, our fans, to have to bear as you begin to embrace a new brand, Jason wright, team president, via statement.

