Firebite Season 1 Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Welcome to Opal City.

This remote Australian Outback mining town is the last colonial stronghold for vampires and when the King Vampire arrives with plans to take over and kidnap locals for their blood, it's up to two aboriginal renegades, Tyson and Shanika, to stop him and end the 230-year war.

Starring: Rob Collins, Shantae Barnes-Cowan, Callan Mulvey, Yael Stone, Tessa Rose, Ngaire Pigram, Greg Tait, Kelton Pell Directed by: Warwick Thornton, Tony Krawitz, Brendan Fletcher