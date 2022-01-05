JANET JACKSON Documentary Movie

JANET JACKSON Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: With full, unprecedented access to the global icon, JANET is an intimate, honest, and unfiltered look at her untold story.

Producers Workerbee have been filming the incredible documentary for over three years and were granted exclusive access to archival footage and Janet's never before seen home videos, along with star-studded interviews.

This will be the definitive story on Janet Jackson.

One of the best-selling and highest-earning artists in music history, Janet has enjoyed immense levels of success, experienced incredible tragedy, and endured a tumultuous private life in the face of extraordinary public scrutiny.

With no stone left unturned, JANET lifts the lid on her private life for the very first time and reveals some of her most intimate moments ever caught on camera.

Directed by Benjamin Hirsch release date January 28, 2022 (on A&E and Lifetime)