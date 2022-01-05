Chrysler Unveils Airflow Concept

Chrysler is previewing its electric future with the Airflow concept.

It's named after the aerodynamic 1930s production car of the same name.

It's powered by dual 201-horsepower electric motors, one at each end of the car for all-wheel drive.

An exact battery size wasn't given, but Chrysler says the car would have a range of between 350 and 400 miles.

Chrysler claims it would have SAE Level 3 autonomous capabilities (a step beyond GM Super Cruise and Ford BlueCruise) under the name of STLA AutoDrive.

It also features loads of screens in the interior.

While the car is only called a concept, the design looks very feasible for production.

Chrysler will be launching its first EV by 2025, and it could look like the Airflow.

The brand will also be fully electric by 2028.