Omicron Patients Becoming 'Really Sick in a Different Way'

News reports a leading ER doctor says coronavirus infections associated with the Omicron variant are "making people really sick in a different way."

There's just SO much of it and it's impacting patients in different ways, Dr. Craig Spencer, associate professor in Emergency Medicine at Columbia University Medical

Experts note that fewer Omicron patients required oxygen compared to those infected by previous variants.

Health officials say coronavirus infections compounded by patients' preexisting conditions often trigger other life-threatening illnesses.

It remains unclear if Omicron causes symptoms that differ from previous variants.

Officials say the patients experiencing the worst symptoms are often unvaccinated.

...Hardly saw anyone who had gotten a booster because if they caught COVID-19 they're likely at home doing fine or having regular cold/flu-like symptoms. , Mucio Kit Delgado, assistant professor in Emergency Medicine at Penn Presbyterian Medical

As of Jan.

3, 5,495 people in New York City had been hospitalized with COVID-19.

As of Jan.

Hospitalizations in the city have increased fourfold in a matter of two weeks.

News, more New Yorkers are currently in the hospital with COVID-19 infections than at any point in May 2020.

News, more New Yorkers are currently in the hospital with COVID-19 infections than at any point in May 2020