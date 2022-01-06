Credit: In The Know Wibbitz

TikTok chefs are transforming kale in deliciously creative ways

Here are five creative ways to transform kale from TikTok.1.

Vegan nacho cheese kale chips.Soak cashews in boiling water for 15 minutes.Then strain them and add them to a blender with red bell peppers, nutritional yeast, spices, apple cider vinegar, and a splash of water.Coat kale in the cashew mixture, spread it out on a baking sheet, and bake until crispy.2.

Cheesy kale and eggs breakfast bowl.This hearty breakfast bowl features fried eggs, melted cheese, and plenty of delicious steamed kale!.3.

Kale pesto.kale pesto is perfect on pasta, bread, or even as a salad dressing!

.4.

Creamed kale with onions.in a pan, melt butter and add onions, garlic, flour, chicken broth, and cream.After it reduces, add cooked kale, cream cheese, lemon zest and spices.5.

Kale coleslaw.kale coleslaw makes for a refreshing snack or side!