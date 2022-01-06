Archive 81

Archive 81 Trailer - Limited series - Netflix - Plot Synopsis: ARCHIVE 81 follows archivist Dan Turner (Mamoudou Athie), who takes a job restoring a collection of damaged videotapes from 1994.

Reconstructing the work of a documentary filmmaker named Melody Pendras (Dina Shihabi), he is drawn into her investigation of a dangerous cult at the Visser apartment building.

As the season unfolds across these two timelines, Dan slowly finds himself obsessed with uncovering what happened to Melody.

When the two characters form a mysterious connection, Dan becomes convinced he can save her from the terrifying end she met 25 years ago.

An original story loosely inspired by the popular podcast of the same name, Archive 81 is a supernatural thriller series executive produced by showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine (The Boys, The Vampire Diaries), James Wan and Michael Clear of Atomic Monster (The Conjuring Universe film franchise and Malignant), Rebecca Thomas (Stranger Things, Limetown), Antoine Douaihy (Panic, The Good Cop) and Paul Harris Boardman (Deliver Us from Evil).

Directed by Rebecca Thomas, Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Haifaa Al-Mansour (various episodes) starring Mamoudou Athie, Dina Shihabi, Evan Jonigkeit, Martin Donovan, Matt McGorry, Julia Chan, Ariana Neal release date January 14, 2022 (on Netflix)