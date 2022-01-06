A TikTok about cat paws has become a viral trend

TikTokers have gone “piggy dipping” and “sausage swimming” in a new niche trend.The expression is from a video by @missus.weeb.She caught her cat Cleo dippingits toes into its water bowl.Then she proceeded to playfully reprimand the kitty, who was scurrying off in shame.“Piggy dipping at the piggy pond.

No, you went sausage swimming in the water bowl,” @missus.weeb said.A user replied with a translation of the rant, “A plus-sized cat has dipped its paws into a pond of sorts and has been caught but is not in trouble”.The video has received over 6.6 million views and the sound has a cult following on TikTok